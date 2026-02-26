Left Menu

Blaze Quelled at Abadan Industrial Site

A fire broke out at a plastic raw materials factory in Abadan, southern Iran, but has been extinguished with no reported casualties. Emergency crews are currently searching and securing the site.

A fire erupted at a plastic raw materials factory in Abadan, a southern city in Iran, but state media reports confirm it has been extinguished. The incident resulted in no casualties, according to initial reports.

Emergency crews have been deployed to ensure safety measures, including searching and securing the premises, following the blaze.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, and the situation is being monitored closely to prevent any further incidents.

