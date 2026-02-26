Blaze Quelled at Abadan Industrial Site

A fire erupted at a plastic raw materials factory in Abadan, a southern city in Iran, but state media reports confirm it has been extinguished. The incident resulted in no casualties, according to initial reports.

Emergency crews have been deployed to ensure safety measures, including searching and securing the premises, following the blaze.

The authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, and the situation is being monitored closely to prevent any further incidents.

