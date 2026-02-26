Left Menu

Tribunal's Water Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Mahanadi Dispute

A 10-member team from the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal is in Odisha for a five-day visit to inspect crucial water sites amid the ongoing inter-state water-sharing conflict. While the Odisha government seeks an extension for the tribunal's tenure, local movements demand an interim award for water release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal embarked on a five-day visit to Odisha this Thursday, aiming to inspect pivotal locations tied to the river basin's inter-state water-sharing dispute. Led by Justice Bela M Trivedi, the team arrived at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda before proceeding to significant sites.

With the tribunal's term nearing its April end, Odisha has petitioned for an extension, arguing that the matter remains unresolved after the tribunal's 2018 inception. Allegations from Odisha cited Chhattisgarh's construction of upstream barrages, impeding Mahanadi's flow, and harming downstream farmers.

The tribunal's visit has faced criticism from Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, whose leader, Sudarsan Das, dismissed the trip as unproductive, demanding an interim order for water release. Local political figures have echoed the sentiment, questioning the tribunal's effective engagement with Odisha's concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

