Tribunal's Water Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Mahanadi Dispute

The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal embarked on a five-day visit to Odisha this Thursday, aiming to inspect pivotal locations tied to the river basin's inter-state water-sharing dispute. Led by Justice Bela M Trivedi, the team arrived at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda before proceeding to significant sites.

With the tribunal's term nearing its April end, Odisha has petitioned for an extension, arguing that the matter remains unresolved after the tribunal's 2018 inception. Allegations from Odisha cited Chhattisgarh's construction of upstream barrages, impeding Mahanadi's flow, and harming downstream farmers.

The tribunal's visit has faced criticism from Mahanadi Bachao Andolan, whose leader, Sudarsan Das, dismissed the trip as unproductive, demanding an interim order for water release. Local political figures have echoed the sentiment, questioning the tribunal's effective engagement with Odisha's concerns.

