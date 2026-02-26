Controversial NCERT Chapter Sparks Judicial Showdown

In a sharp criticism of the Centre, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the government of reshaping Indian history through the lens of RSS and Hindutva ideologies. These comments come amid tensions over changes in the NCERT's curriculum, sparking concerns of cultural misrepresentation.

Addressing the controversy, Rao highlighted the distortion of historical facts, accusing the BJP of weaving a narrative that aligns with its political ideology. He suggested that the recent Supreme Court's involvement may spur reflection, as judicial integrity becomes entangled with educational content policy.

The Supreme Court has intervened, issuing a stern notice to the NCERT and the Education Ministry over a textbook's inclusion of a chapter titled 'Corruption in the Judiciary.' The court has set a precedent by banning the contentious section, demanding transparency through detailed documentation submission from the NCERT.

(With inputs from agencies.)