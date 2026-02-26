Left Menu

Controversial NCERT Chapter Sparks Judicial Showdown

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao criticizes the Centre for distorting history to promote RSS and Hindutva ideologies in textbooks. This follows the Supreme Court's action against NCERT's inclusion of a controversial chapter on judiciary corruption. The court demands accountability and imposes a ban on the section.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:42 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp criticism of the Centre, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the government of reshaping Indian history through the lens of RSS and Hindutva ideologies. These comments come amid tensions over changes in the NCERT's curriculum, sparking concerns of cultural misrepresentation.

Addressing the controversy, Rao highlighted the distortion of historical facts, accusing the BJP of weaving a narrative that aligns with its political ideology. He suggested that the recent Supreme Court's involvement may spur reflection, as judicial integrity becomes entangled with educational content policy.

The Supreme Court has intervened, issuing a stern notice to the NCERT and the Education Ministry over a textbook's inclusion of a chapter titled 'Corruption in the Judiciary.' The court has set a precedent by banning the contentious section, demanding transparency through detailed documentation submission from the NCERT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

