Assam Seeks Fast-Track Court for Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Case

The Assam Cabinet requested the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court to expedite the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case. Celebrated singer Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore. The decision follows a family request, sparking allegations of a political conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:37 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a request for the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court to accelerate the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case. This decision comes amid concerns from Garg's family regarding the current trial's progress.

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated Indian singer, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore last year. The Assam government's decision to seek a fast-track court reflects the family's desire for expeditious legal proceedings, although officials maintain confidence in the existing judicial process.

Chief Minister Sarma has suggested a political conspiracy aimed at leveraging this case for electoral gains. The controversy involves various parties, including media outlets and political groups, accused of manipulating the trial's dynamics to their advantage.

