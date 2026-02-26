Assam Seeks Fast-Track Court for Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death Case

The Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced a request for the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court to accelerate the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case. This decision comes amid concerns from Garg's family regarding the current trial's progress.

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated Indian singer, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore last year. The Assam government's decision to seek a fast-track court reflects the family's desire for expeditious legal proceedings, although officials maintain confidence in the existing judicial process.

Chief Minister Sarma has suggested a political conspiracy aimed at leveraging this case for electoral gains. The controversy involves various parties, including media outlets and political groups, accused of manipulating the trial's dynamics to their advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)