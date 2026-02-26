Crackdown on Foreign Nationals: Visa Checks and Security Measures in City

Bengaluru police have launched an extensive operation to verify visa statuses and credentials of foreign nationals residing in the city. Authorities revealed that all Deputy Commissioners of Police are involved in inspecting compliance with visa requirements.

The checks aim to identify individuals overstaying their visas or lacking the necessary documentation. Legal actions and deportation procedures are being initiated where needed. Citizens, especially house owners, are urged to cooperate by providing relevant information and reporting suspicious activities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concerns about infiltrators affecting national security, urging stringent measures. His comments came during a visit to Bihar, where he inaugurated several border infrastructure projects. The operation will continue, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)