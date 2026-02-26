Indian Nationals Lead UK Visa Extensions: A Migration Snapshot

Indian students and skilled workers prominently lead the list of visa extensions granted by the UK, according to the latest migration statistics from the Home Office in London. This trend underscores India's strong presence in the UK's educational and healthcare sectors.

During the year ending December 2025, Indian nationals were the most awarded sponsored study visas and skilled worker extensions. Specifically, they received 95,231 study visas, and played a pivotal role in the healthcare sector with 104,555 health and care worker extensions.

The Work Rights Centre (WRC) highlights concerns over decreasing numbers of migrant professionals, stressing the potential impact on UK hospitals, schools, and research institutes amidst government efforts to curb migration. With significant influence on both work and study fronts, Indian nationals continue to shape the UK's immigration narrative.