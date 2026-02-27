Karnataka's Reservation Recruitment: A Balancing Act Amidst Legal Scrutiny

In a significant development, Karnataka's government decided to conduct recruitments under the existing 50% reservation cap, as court battles over enhanced quotas continue to unfold.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed that the Cabinet discussed the effects of a Karnataka High Court stay on legislation passed in 2022, which aimed to increase reservations from 50% to 56%.

This decision impacts the filling of over 56,000 vacant state government positions. Pending court outcomes, the government hopes to eventually add 2% and 4% more reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) respectively.

