Karnataka's Reservation Recruitment: A Balancing Act Amidst Legal Scrutiny

Karnataka's government will proceed with recruitment under a 50% reservation cap due to ongoing court proceedings over increased quotas. The decision affects over 56,000 vacancies and aims to maintain previous reservation orders, awaiting judicial outcomes for potential increases benefiting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, Karnataka's government decided to conduct recruitments under the existing 50% reservation cap, as court battles over enhanced quotas continue to unfold.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil confirmed that the Cabinet discussed the effects of a Karnataka High Court stay on legislation passed in 2022, which aimed to increase reservations from 50% to 56%.

This decision impacts the filling of over 56,000 vacant state government positions. Pending court outcomes, the government hopes to eventually add 2% and 4% more reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

