Pentagon Pressures Anthropic on AI Use: Countdown to Compliance

The Pentagon is reinforcing its stance on the legal use of artificial intelligence, particularly from Anthropic, as the deadline approaches for the company to align with the military's guidelines. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell clarified that the military seeks compliance without compromising legal and ethical standards.

Sean Parnell reiterated the Pentagon's position via social media, stressing they have no intentions of using AI for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons, aligning with Anthropic's policies. This move comes as Anthropic remains the final peer yet to share their technology with a new US military network.

During a pivotal meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, defense authorities emphasized potential actions, including designating Anthropic as a supply chain risk. The Pentagon remains firm on its operational autonomy and demands a decision by Friday to maintain or sever ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)