Border Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and Afghanistan Face Off

On Thursday night, escalations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border led to a fierce clash as the Taliban launched retaliatory strikes on Pakistani installations. This marked a sharp increase in tensions after several days of cross-border hostilities.

According to Pakistani officials, Afghan forces attacked posts in Pakistan's mountainous northwest, resulting in over two hours of intense fighting before Pakistani troops responded. Both Islamabad and the Taliban claimed control over opposing posts, though these assertions have not been independently confirmed.

Video evidence from both sides depicted night-time military maneuvers, but Reuters was unable to verify their authenticity. The Pakistani Information Ministry described the Afghan action as "unprovoked" and emphasized Pakistan's ongoing commitment to securing its territory and citizens, following retaliatory airstrikes on militant camps across the Afghan border.