In a stunning legal development, the Hong Kong court overturned the fraud conviction of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Thursday. Judges Jeremy Poon, Anthea Pang, and Derek Pang noted that errors were made by a lower court judge, prompting them to quash Lai's fraud conviction and sentence.

This victory does little to alter Lai's current plight. He remains imprisoned for 20 years for national security violations, amidst global condemnation of Beijing's influence over Hong Kong's judiciary. Many decry his sentence as a political tool against a vocal critic of China's government.

Despite his advancing age and deteriorating health due to years in solitary confinement, the prospect of Lai's release remains uncertain. His children and international rights groups continue to advocate for his freedom, emphasizing the unjust nature of his continued detainment.

