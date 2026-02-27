Left Menu

Court Upholds Trump's National Security Order, Impacting Federal Unions

A U.S. appeals court upheld a Trump administration order eliminating collective bargaining rights for federal employees, citing national security. The 9th Circuit reversed a previous court decision, legitimizing Trump's directive. The order exempts agencies with security roles, streamlining workforce management and limiting union challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 03:21 IST
Court Upholds Trump's National Security Order, Impacting Federal Unions

A U.S. appeals court has upheld President Donald Trump's controversial order eliminating collective bargaining rights for numerous federal employees, aligning it with national security interests. The ruling, delivered by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, overturns a previous decision that temporarily blocked the order.

Unions asserted that the directive aimed to retaliate against them for opposing other Trump policies. However, the court found that the President's motivations were predominantly rooted in national security considerations, stating that the order seeks to reduce interference in essential government operations.

The order affects agencies tasked with intelligence and national security, such as the Departments of Justice and Defense. It aims to streamline agency operations by easing the process of altering work conditions and disciplining employees, potentially restricting union-led legal challenges to administration initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan

Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan

 Nigeria
2
Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partnership

Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partners...

 Global
3
Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns

Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns

 Global
4
Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026