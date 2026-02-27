Court Upholds Trump's National Security Order, Impacting Federal Unions

A U.S. appeals court has upheld President Donald Trump's controversial order eliminating collective bargaining rights for numerous federal employees, aligning it with national security interests. The ruling, delivered by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, overturns a previous decision that temporarily blocked the order.

Unions asserted that the directive aimed to retaliate against them for opposing other Trump policies. However, the court found that the President's motivations were predominantly rooted in national security considerations, stating that the order seeks to reduce interference in essential government operations.

The order affects agencies tasked with intelligence and national security, such as the Departments of Justice and Defense. It aims to streamline agency operations by easing the process of altering work conditions and disciplining employees, potentially restricting union-led legal challenges to administration initiatives.

