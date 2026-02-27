Left Menu

Pakistan Declares Open War with Afghanistan

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif announced that the country considers there is now an 'open war' with Afghanistan after Afghan cross-border attacks prompted retaliatory strikes. The situation has escalated despite previous hopes for peace post-NATO withdrawal and risks undermining a Qatar-mediated ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:30 IST
The declaration comes after a series of retaliatory strikes followed cross-border attacks originating in Afghanistan.

These developments challenge the peace hopes post-NATO withdrawal and put a Qatar-mediated ceasefire at risk.

