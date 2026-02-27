Pakistan Declares Open War with Afghanistan
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif announced that the country considers there is now an 'open war' with Afghanistan after Afghan cross-border attacks prompted retaliatory strikes. The situation has escalated despite previous hopes for peace post-NATO withdrawal and risks undermining a Qatar-mediated ceasefire.
Pakistan has declared an 'open war' against Afghanistan, according to Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif.
The declaration comes after a series of retaliatory strikes followed cross-border attacks originating in Afghanistan.
These developments challenge the peace hopes post-NATO withdrawal and put a Qatar-mediated ceasefire at risk.
