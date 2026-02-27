Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Bold Strategy: India's Aggressive Batting in T20 World Cup

Tilak Varma supports India's aggressive batting strategy in the T20 World Cup despite potential early wickets, aiming to intimidate opposition bowlers. He praised Sanju Samson's impactful performance and highlighted confidence gained from past successes, with Gautam Gambhir encouraging players to maintain a positive mindset and natural gameplay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:29 IST
Tilak Varma
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move during the T20 World Cup, Tilak Varma affirmed India's commitment to an aggressive batting strategy. Despite potential setbacks like early wickets, this approach aims to intimidate opposition bowlers, and it paid off against Zimbabwe, with India posting a formidable 256 for four.

Tilak praised Sanju Samson's performance, noting his crucial role in forming a strong partnership with Abhishek Sharma as India secured a 72-run victory. He emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence and rhythm, even under pressure during the power play, a mindset supported by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Tilak shared insights into the team's preparation, which included reviewing past successful T20 matches to boost confidence. Encouraged by Gambhir's motivational words, the players adopted a fearless approach, which resulted in renewed vigor and a positive outlook for upcoming matches.

