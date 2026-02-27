Power Play in Karnataka: Shivakumar's Bid for Leadership Amidst Congested Congress

The political landscape in Karnataka is heating up as supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar convened at a private hotel to strategize his possible elevation to the Chief Minister's position. This gathering of over 40 MLAs signals growing tension within the ruling Congress party.

Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, a loyalist of Shivakumar, organized the meeting emphasizing the existing power-sharing confusion within the party. He stated that during such gatherings, discussions naturally veer towards the need for a decisive conclusion by the party's high command to secure their political future.

The internal rift traces back to a purported agreement hinting at a power-sharing deal between current CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. With the upcoming budget session, calls for clarity have intensified, spotlighting an enduring leadership struggle that could impact future elections.