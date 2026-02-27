Power Play in Karnataka: Shivakumar's Bid for Leadership Amidst Congested Congress
Supporters of Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar gather to strategize his elevation to Chief Minister amidst internal Congress power struggle. Over 40 MLAs meet, expressing concerns about future party prospects and urging party high command for decisive intervention. Decades-old leadership agreements are debated as political tensions rise.
- Country:
- India
The political landscape in Karnataka is heating up as supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar convened at a private hotel to strategize his possible elevation to the Chief Minister's position. This gathering of over 40 MLAs signals growing tension within the ruling Congress party.
Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, a loyalist of Shivakumar, organized the meeting emphasizing the existing power-sharing confusion within the party. He stated that during such gatherings, discussions naturally veer towards the need for a decisive conclusion by the party's high command to secure their political future.
The internal rift traces back to a purported agreement hinting at a power-sharing deal between current CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. With the upcoming budget session, calls for clarity have intensified, spotlighting an enduring leadership struggle that could impact future elections.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Congress
- politics
- Shivakumar
- Siddaramaiah
- leadership
- election
- strategy
- power-sharing
- MLAs
ALSO READ
Democracy in Action: Jharkhand Awaits Results of Urban Local Body Elections
Karnataka Congress Tussle: D K Shivakumar Supporters Rally for Leadership Change
Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan
Tea Garden Workers' Wages See Rs 30 Hike Ahead of Assam Elections
Strategic Maneuvering: Odisha's Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up