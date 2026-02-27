Left Menu

Fireworks and Triumph: Nottingham Forest's Eventful Europa Playoff

Nottingham Forest overcame Fenerbahçe in a fiery playoff encounter, advancing in the Europa League despite a 2-1 second-leg loss. Forest's early lead in Istanbul proved decisive. Meanwhile, Stuttgart, Lille, and Fiorentina achieved notable victories, setting up thrilling last-16 fixtures in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:27 IST
Fireworks and Triumph: Nottingham Forest's Eventful Europa Playoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Nottingham Forest secured a spot in the Europa League's last 16, despite a narrow 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahçe in an electrifying playoff clash marked by fireworks from away fans. The English club's earlier 3-0 victory in Istanbul was enough to see them through.

Elsewhere in the competition, Stuttgart advanced despite a tough fight from Celtic, with the German team moving on with a 4-2 aggregate score. Fiorentina and Lille had their own dramatic encounters, progressing to the next phase after tense extra-time victories.

Forest's progression marks a significant achievement, ending a three-decade European drought. They now prepare for a face-off with either Real Betis or Midtjylland, while other qualifiers await their next opponents in the exciting upcoming draw.

TRENDING

1
Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

 Global
2
Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

 Global
3
Expelled AIADMK leader, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins DMK in CM Stalin's presence.

Expelled AIADMK leader, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins DMK in C...

 India
4
Trump's Missile Claim Raises Controversy Amid Iran Tensions

Trump's Missile Claim Raises Controversy Amid Iran Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Solar and Hydrogen Replace Diesel in the Amazon’s Isolated Grids?

Peru’s Education at a Crossroads: Progress Made, Reforms Still Urgently Needed

How ECB Mortgage Caps Are Reshaping Lending Across the Euro Area

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026