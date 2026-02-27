Fireworks and Triumph: Nottingham Forest's Eventful Europa Playoff

Nottingham Forest secured a spot in the Europa League's last 16, despite a narrow 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahçe in an electrifying playoff clash marked by fireworks from away fans. The English club's earlier 3-0 victory in Istanbul was enough to see them through.

Elsewhere in the competition, Stuttgart advanced despite a tough fight from Celtic, with the German team moving on with a 4-2 aggregate score. Fiorentina and Lille had their own dramatic encounters, progressing to the next phase after tense extra-time victories.

Forest's progression marks a significant achievement, ending a three-decade European drought. They now prepare for a face-off with either Real Betis or Midtjylland, while other qualifiers await their next opponents in the exciting upcoming draw.