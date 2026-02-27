Left Menu

President Murmu Takes Historic Sortie in Indigenous Combat Helicopter

President Droupadi Murmu took a significant sortie as co-pilot in the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand', near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. The LCH, India's first indigenous combat helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, showcased its capabilities during the flight from the Jaisalmer IAF station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:28 IST
President Droupadi Murmu made a historic flight as a co-pilot in the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' on Friday. The sortie took place near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The LCH, taking off from the Jaisalmer Indian Air Force station, marks a milestone for Indian aerospace as it is the nation's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, crafted by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Before embarking on the thrilling flight, President Murmu, donned in an olive green uniform and helmet, received a thorough briefing from the captain. She was seen waving from the cockpit just before takeoff, in a moment symbolizing India's strides in defense technology.

