President Murmu Takes Historic Sortie in Indigenous Combat Helicopter
President Droupadi Murmu took a significant sortie as co-pilot in the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand', near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. The LCH, India's first indigenous combat helicopter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, showcased its capabilities during the flight from the Jaisalmer IAF station.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu made a historic flight as a co-pilot in the Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' on Friday. The sortie took place near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
The LCH, taking off from the Jaisalmer Indian Air Force station, marks a milestone for Indian aerospace as it is the nation's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, crafted by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
Before embarking on the thrilling flight, President Murmu, donned in an olive green uniform and helmet, received a thorough briefing from the captain. She was seen waving from the cockpit just before takeoff, in a moment symbolizing India's strides in defense technology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj Pioneers Local Governance Reforms
President Droupadi Murmu flies in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
Rajasthan Allocates Rs 344.70 Crore to Combat Jaipur's Air Pollution
Wings of Sambhar: Rajasthan's Inaugural Bird Festival Set to Take Flight
Sky Dominance: President Murmu's LCH Prachand Sortie in Rajasthan