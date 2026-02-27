False Authority Crime: Man Sentenced for Heinous Attack in Singapore
Sharveen Chetty, a Malaysian man of Indian origin, was sentenced to 12 years in jail and 12 strokes of the cane in Singapore for raping an Indonesian domestic worker. He deceived her by impersonating a police officer. The crime took place near a train station, and Chetty later pleaded guilty.
In Singapore, a Malaysian man of Indian descent, Sharveen Chetty, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison along with 12 strokes of the cane for a heinous crime of rape.
Chetty, aged 48, lured a 35-year-old Indonesian domestic worker away from her friends near Little India's subway station in July 2022, posing as a police officer.
The High Court trial revealed that Chetty pleaded guilty mid-trial, acknowledging the predatory nature of his actions that exploited the victim's unfamiliarity with local law enforcement.