False Authority Crime: Man Sentenced for Heinous Attack in Singapore

In Singapore, a Malaysian man of Indian descent, Sharveen Chetty, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison along with 12 strokes of the cane for a heinous crime of rape.

Chetty, aged 48, lured a 35-year-old Indonesian domestic worker away from her friends near Little India's subway station in July 2022, posing as a police officer.

The High Court trial revealed that Chetty pleaded guilty mid-trial, acknowledging the predatory nature of his actions that exploited the victim's unfamiliarity with local law enforcement.