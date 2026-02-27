Green Party's Historic Win in Greater Manchester Shakes British Politics
The Labour Party faced a significant defeat in Greater Manchester, where the Green Party's Hannah Spencer won a vacant parliamentary seat. This victory marks the first time the Greens have won such an election, highlighting the evolving landscape of UK politics as the traditional two-party system breaks down.
The Labour Party's longstanding hold in Greater Manchester crumbled as the Green Party's Hannah Spencer claimed victory in a parliamentary by-election.
This win signifies a breakthrough for the Greens, marking the first time they have secured a victory in a one-off parliamentary election, showcasing growing voter support.
Meanwhile, Nigel Farage's Reform UK came in second, pushing Labour to third place, highlighting shifting political dynamics in the UK.
