Green Party's Historic Win in Greater Manchester Shakes British Politics

The Labour Party faced a significant defeat in Greater Manchester, where the Green Party's Hannah Spencer won a vacant parliamentary seat. This victory marks the first time the Greens have won such an election, highlighting the evolving landscape of UK politics as the traditional two-party system breaks down.

Updated: 27-02-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:10 IST
The Labour Party's longstanding hold in Greater Manchester crumbled as the Green Party's Hannah Spencer claimed victory in a parliamentary by-election.

This win signifies a breakthrough for the Greens, marking the first time they have secured a victory in a one-off parliamentary election, showcasing growing voter support.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage's Reform UK came in second, pushing Labour to third place, highlighting shifting political dynamics in the UK.

