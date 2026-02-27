Green Party's Historic Win in Greater Manchester Shakes British Politics

The Labour Party's longstanding hold in Greater Manchester crumbled as the Green Party's Hannah Spencer claimed victory in a parliamentary by-election.

This win signifies a breakthrough for the Greens, marking the first time they have secured a victory in a one-off parliamentary election, showcasing growing voter support.

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage's Reform UK came in second, pushing Labour to third place, highlighting shifting political dynamics in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)