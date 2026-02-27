Court Clears Kejriwal and Sisodia in Controversial Liquor Policy Case

In a significant legal development, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ex-deputy Manish Sisodia have been discharged by a court in the contentious liquor policy case. Judge Jitendra Singh's decision comes after refusing to acknowledge the CBI's chargesheet, which was criticized for lacking cogent evidence.

Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, the case saw 21 others being discharged, as the allegations of corruption in the implementation of the scrapped AAP government excise policy failed to stand up to legal scrutiny. The court pointed out multiple lapses and contradictions within the CBI's report.

Judge Singh underscored the absence of any prima facie case against Sisodia and noted the implications on Kejriwal, stating both were entangled without sufficient evidence, contradicting the rule of law. A comprehensive order is expected to be issued soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)