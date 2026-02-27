Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Valuations Sway Markets
Asian shares were shaky, and the U.S. Treasuries and yen rose amid concerns over tech valuations and geopolitical tensions. Chinese stocks dropped despite positive AI sector results from Nvidia. As diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Iran showed no breakthroughs, markets leaned on safe havens like gold and crude.
Chinese stocks faltered despite optimistic AI sector disclosures, as Nvidia's glowing results failed to prevent Wall Street's dip. Meanwhile, gold and crude oil prices rose slightly in response to geopolitical uncertainty.
Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program remain inconclusive, amplifying market apprehension about possible military escalations. In other news, tensions heightened between Pakistan and Afghanistan following cross-border military actions.
