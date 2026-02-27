Geopolitical Tensions and Tech Valuations Sway Markets

Asian markets experienced turbulence as tech company valuations and geopolitical tensions influenced investor sentiment. The yen and U.S. Treasuries saw an uptick, signaling a move towards safer assets.

Chinese stocks faltered despite optimistic AI sector disclosures, as Nvidia's glowing results failed to prevent Wall Street's dip. Meanwhile, gold and crude oil prices rose slightly in response to geopolitical uncertainty.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program remain inconclusive, amplifying market apprehension about possible military escalations. In other news, tensions heightened between Pakistan and Afghanistan following cross-border military actions.

