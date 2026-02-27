Left Menu

Driving Confidence: Royal Sundaram Launches Comprehensive EV Insurance

Royal Sundaram introduces the EV Protect Add-On, a specialized insurance for electric vehicles (EVs), addressing unique risks that standard policies don't cover. It offers comprehensive protection for critical components, including batteries and motors, providing peace of mind for EV drivers amidst growing adoption, especially in India.

Updated: 27-02-2026 14:09 IST
The global push toward electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating, with over 17 million EVs sold worldwide in 2024, and projections for 2025 reaching over 20 million. India, too, is experiencing this shift, with a notable growth in electric vehicle sales. In response, Royal Sundaram General Insurance has launched EV Protect Add-On, a customized insurance solution tailored specifically for EV owners to address risks that traditional motor insurance policies often overlook.

The EV Protect Add-On provides comprehensive coverage for various EV-specific components such as lithium-ion batteries, electric motors, and charging accessories. This specialized insurance aims to protect EV owners from unforeseen expenses related to power surges, thermal runaway, and even flood-related issues, which are especially pertinent in flood-prone regions across India.

By offering a future-ready cover, Royal Sundaram ensures EV owners can drive with confidence, knowing their vehicles are shielded against potential malfunctions. The company remains committed to supporting the fast-growing EV market in India, providing essential protection that complements its existing motor insurance policies, thus facilitating a smooth transition to cleaner mobility.

