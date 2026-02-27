Left Menu

Owaisi Criticizes Modi's Israel Visit: Calls for Acknowledgment of Gaza Casualties

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel, questioning the lack of acknowledgment for the over 73,000 deaths in Gaza due to Israeli strikes. Owaisi accused Modi of ignoring Israeli terrorism while condemning Hamas, and linked Modi's stance to ideological affinities.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, questioning the omission of Israeli actions in Gaza which resulted in over 73,000 casualties. Speaking at Masjid-e-Chowk, Owaisi highlighted the large number of deaths, including women and children, in Israeli strikes, and called it terrorism.

Owaisi urged Modi to address what he termed as 'Israeli terrorism,' suggesting that the prime minister's affection for Israel is rooted in ideological bonds. The AIMIM leader linked Modi's approach to Israel with historical interactions between Indian right-wing figures and Israeli officials, underscoring a longstanding ideological connection.

The AIMIM president also spoke out against social issues in India, referencing alleged hate crimes and demolitions of religious sites, and warned of internal threats to India's social fabric. Owaisi called for a balanced foreign policy, stressing the need for condemnation of all forms of terrorism.

