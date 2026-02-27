Odisha's Operation Against LWE: The Hunt for the Elusive Sukru

In a significant move to curb Left Wing Extremism, security forces in Odisha have launched an operation in Kandhamal district to capture top Maoist leader Sukru.

Director General of Police Y B Khurania stated that Sukru, who holds a Rs 55 lakh bounty, must surrender to benefit from the state's rehabilitation scheme or face serious repercussions.

The operation, involving new teams from Odisha Police and other forces, concentrates on Daringbadi and Raikia regions. Sukru is suspected to be a major obstacle in eradicating extremism, as emphasized by State officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)