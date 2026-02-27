Odisha's Operation Against LWE: The Hunt for the Elusive Sukru
The state of Odisha has intensified operations to eradicate Left Wing Extremism, targeting Maoist leader Sukru. The security forces, led by DGP Y B Khurania, have been deployed in Kandhamal's forests. Sukru, carrying a bounty, is urged to surrender as part of a rehabilitation scheme or face consequences.
In a significant move to curb Left Wing Extremism, security forces in Odisha have launched an operation in Kandhamal district to capture top Maoist leader Sukru.
Director General of Police Y B Khurania stated that Sukru, who holds a Rs 55 lakh bounty, must surrender to benefit from the state's rehabilitation scheme or face serious repercussions.
The operation, involving new teams from Odisha Police and other forces, concentrates on Daringbadi and Raikia regions. Sukru is suspected to be a major obstacle in eradicating extremism, as emphasized by State officials.
