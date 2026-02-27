Left Menu

Odisha's Operation Against LWE: The Hunt for the Elusive Sukru

The state of Odisha has intensified operations to eradicate Left Wing Extremism, targeting Maoist leader Sukru. The security forces, led by DGP Y B Khurania, have been deployed in Kandhamal's forests. Sukru, carrying a bounty, is urged to surrender as part of a rehabilitation scheme or face consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:43 IST
Odisha's Operation Against LWE: The Hunt for the Elusive Sukru
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to curb Left Wing Extremism, security forces in Odisha have launched an operation in Kandhamal district to capture top Maoist leader Sukru.

Director General of Police Y B Khurania stated that Sukru, who holds a Rs 55 lakh bounty, must surrender to benefit from the state's rehabilitation scheme or face serious repercussions.

The operation, involving new teams from Odisha Police and other forces, concentrates on Daringbadi and Raikia regions. Sukru is suspected to be a major obstacle in eradicating extremism, as emphasized by State officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

Dramatic Arrest: Gurugram Police Capture Notorious Fugitive

 India
2
Tragedy in Odisha: A Tale of Betrayal and Crime

Tragedy in Odisha: A Tale of Betrayal and Crime

 India
3
It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most powerful nations are now coming to us to do trade deals: PM Modi.

It's India's strength and results of our reforms that the world's most power...

 India
4
Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

Thrilling Showdown at T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs England

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026