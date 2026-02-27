Iran Blocks UN Access to Nuclear Sites Post-Conflict
A confidential report reveals that Iran has denied access to its nuclear facilities to the UN nuclear watchdog following the June conflict. The agency expressed concerns about its inability to verify if Iran has halted all enrichment-related activities and ascertain the size of its uranium stockpile.
A recent confidential report has surfaced, highlighting Iran's refusal to grant access to its nuclear sites to the United Nations nuclear watchdog. This follows a 12-day conflict in June. The document indicates the barriers faced by the agency in assessing Iran's nuclear activities.
The inability to verify whether Iran has halted its enrichment-related activities causes concern among international observers. This lack of transparency raises crucial questions about the future of Iran's nuclear program.
Despite requests from the UN nuclear watchdog, Iran's stance limits monitoring, leaving the agency unable to determine the true size of Iran's uranium stockpile at the affected facilities.
