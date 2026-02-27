EU Investigates Mandelson for Ties to Epstein

The European Union has launched an investigation into Peter Mandelson, a former British ambassador to the United States, over his links to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the European trade representative.

The European Commission has tasked its anti-fraud agency, known as OLAF, to examine the allegations against Mandelson.

This inquiry casts doubts on Mandelson's past conduct and raises concerns for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who appointed him despite warnings regarding his controversial connection with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies.)