EU Investigates Mandelson for Ties to Epstein
The EU has tasked its anti-fraud office with investigating Peter Mandelson over his connections to Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as Brussels' trade representative. The probe raises questions about Mandelson's past conduct and impacts Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership, highlighting concerns over ethical obligations in public office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:33 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has launched an investigation into Peter Mandelson, a former British ambassador to the United States, over his links to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the European trade representative.
The European Commission has tasked its anti-fraud agency, known as OLAF, to examine the allegations against Mandelson.
This inquiry casts doubts on Mandelson's past conduct and raises concerns for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who appointed him despite warnings regarding his controversial connection with Epstein.
(With inputs from agencies.)