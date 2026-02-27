Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl Found Dead in Odisha

A 12-year-old missing girl from Odisha was found dead in Angul district. The local police, led by Superintendent Rahul Jain, are investigating the case after her body was discovered under a bush. Forensic teams are involved, and a post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:15 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Odisha's Angul district has been found dead, police confirmed on Friday. The girl's body was discovered under a bush in the NTPC police station area, leading to a full-scale investigation by local authorities.

The deceased was a class 8 student from a nearby school. Her disappearance prompted her father to file a missing person report, which brought law enforcement into action. Angul Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain stated that they recovered her body early in the morning, initiating a thorough inquiry into the tragic event.

Senior police officials, alongside forensic experts and a dog squad, were deployed to the location of the discovery. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death, and police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this somber incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

