Daring Robbery Busted: Delhi Police Nab Five, Mastermind Still Elusive
Delhi Police arrested five individuals, including three women, involved in robbing Rs 15 lakh and 22 iPhones from a Jammu resident. The arrests followed a week-long chase across challenging terrains in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The mastermind, Parvez, remains on the run.
- Country:
- India
After an intense week-long manhunt, Delhi Police successfully apprehended five individuals in connection to a daring robbery involving Rs 15 lakh and 22 iPhones, stolen from a Jammu resident, Ramesh Lal, in the Majnu ka Tila area of north Delhi.
The suspects, including three women, were nabbed following strenuous treks through dense forests and challenging terrains across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Police recovered the full amount of looted cash and all the iPhones, collectively valued at Rs 30 lakh.
The alleged mastermind, Parvez, remains at large. Official reports indicate that the carefully orchestrated heist began on a bus journey from Jammu to Delhi, where the accused used a commotion as a distraction to execute the robbery.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- robbery
- Jammu
- residents
- arrested
- Parvez
- cash recovery
- iPhones
- mobile shop
- intense chase
ALSO READ
Sword Seizure in Jalna: Cloth Shop Owner Arrested
Fugitive economic offender Rashid Naseem, wanted in an ED case linked to investor fraud in Uttar Pradesh, arrested in the UAE: Officials.
Shocking Familial Betrayal: Daughters and Alleged Accomplice Arrested in Father's Murder
Constable Arrested Over Sexual Exploitation Allegations
Rohingya Juveniles Arrested for Temple Theft in Hyderabad