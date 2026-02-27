Daring Robbery Busted: Delhi Police Nab Five, Mastermind Still Elusive

After an intense week-long manhunt, Delhi Police successfully apprehended five individuals in connection to a daring robbery involving Rs 15 lakh and 22 iPhones, stolen from a Jammu resident, Ramesh Lal, in the Majnu ka Tila area of north Delhi.

The suspects, including three women, were nabbed following strenuous treks through dense forests and challenging terrains across Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Police recovered the full amount of looted cash and all the iPhones, collectively valued at Rs 30 lakh.

The alleged mastermind, Parvez, remains at large. Official reports indicate that the carefully orchestrated heist began on a bus journey from Jammu to Delhi, where the accused used a commotion as a distraction to execute the robbery.