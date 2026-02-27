Left Menu

Fake ISRO Scientist's Elaborate Matrimonial Scam Uncovered

Navi Mumbai police arrested Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, who posed as an ISRO scientist to exploit women financially and sexually. Using fake identities, he connected with women via matrimonial sites, promising marriage. He is accused of cheating victims of Rs 89.40 lakh, funding a lavish lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:14 IST
Fake ISRO Scientist's Elaborate Matrimonial Scam Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai police have apprehended Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, 34, accused of masquerading as an ISRO scientist and PWD official to defraud and exploit several women. According to the police, Mhatre used numerous aliases to deceive highly educated women on popular matrimonial websites, promising marriage.

The police report details that Mhatre attracted women by displaying a fraudulent luxurious lifestyle, including hotel visits. He convinced them to take loans, claiming the funds would be invested in property. Instead, he pocketed the money, sexually exploited the victims, and vanished.

The scam, affecting multiple cities like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, and Pune, reportedly netted Rs 89.40 lakh and funded Mhatre's extravagant expenses, including casino trips. His crimes date back to 2019, involving various charges like cheating and forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026