Fake ISRO Scientist's Elaborate Matrimonial Scam Uncovered

Navi Mumbai police have apprehended Adarsh Prashant Mhatre, 34, accused of masquerading as an ISRO scientist and PWD official to defraud and exploit several women. According to the police, Mhatre used numerous aliases to deceive highly educated women on popular matrimonial websites, promising marriage.

The police report details that Mhatre attracted women by displaying a fraudulent luxurious lifestyle, including hotel visits. He convinced them to take loans, claiming the funds would be invested in property. Instead, he pocketed the money, sexually exploited the victims, and vanished.

The scam, affecting multiple cities like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mumbai, and Pune, reportedly netted Rs 89.40 lakh and funded Mhatre's extravagant expenses, including casino trips. His crimes date back to 2019, involving various charges like cheating and forgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)