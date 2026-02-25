Left Menu

D Gukesh Challenges Chess Cheating Narrative

D Gukesh, the World Champion, discusses the exaggeration of cheating issues in chess and disapproves of Vladimir Kramnik's accusations without proof. He highlights the community's support for the late Daniel Naroditsky and shares his anticipation for the upcoming Candidates tournament, hoping to face R Praggnanandhaa.

Updated: 25-02-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:03 IST
D Gukesh, the reigning World Champion in chess, has expressed his concerns over the exaggerated portrayal of cheating in the game. Speaking at a press conference during the Prague International festival, Gukesh dismissed former champion Vladimir Kramnik's unproven allegations against other chess players suspected of unethical play.

Gukesh emphasized his stance against any form of unfair conduct but criticized the unnecessary magnification of the issue. He referred to the community's recent support for the late Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, a beloved content creator whose untimely death shocked chess enthusiasts worldwide.

Regarding the upcoming Candidates tournament, Gukesh mentioned his excitement to compete without tagging anyone as a favorite. He expressed a desire to play against R Praggnanandhaa. In the initial round, Gukesh will face off against Hans Moke Niemann, a formidable opponent from the United States, while fellow Indian Aravindh Chithambaram will compete against Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

