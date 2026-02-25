Left Menu

Chess Champion Gukesh Takes Stand Against Chess Cheating Hype

World champion D Gukesh believes chess cheating is exaggerated and doesn't support Vladimir Kramnik's crusade against alleged offenders. Following the controversial defamation case involving the late Daniel Naroditsky, Gukesh calls for peace in the chess world. Kramnik remains defiant amid backlash from players and FIDE's ethics inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:43 IST
World chess champion D Gukesh has voiced his concerns over the portrayal of cheating in chess, suggesting it is an overstated issue. While he condemns any form of unethical play, Gukesh distances himself from Russian Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik's controversial campaign against alleged cheaters.

Kramnik, who has accused late American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky of cheating, has faced backlash from the chess community and is now embroiled in a defamation lawsuit with the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The controversy was further fueled by Naroditsky's untimely death, which was ruled accidental due to a cardiac issue.

As the chess world grapples with these allegations, Gukesh and others urge for harmony and believe the focus should remain on fostering fair play. Gukesh looks forward to defending his title and competing against top players, such as R Praggnanandhaa, in upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

