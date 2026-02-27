Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark
The recently concluded Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu has been declared a success by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who lauded the state as a model for elections in India. Emphasizing transparency and inclusiveness, the upcoming statewide Assembly election promises innovative measures and greater youth participation.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, Tamil Nadu's recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been hailed as a national model by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He praised Tamil Nadu's democratic initiatives at a press conference, emphasizing their potential to better past elections, including those in Bihar.
Highlighting Tamil Nadu's electoral reforms, Kumar assured the state's residents of improved voting facilities, including 75,000 well-amenitized polling stations. Significant among the new measures is the plan for postal ballots to be counted ahead of other rounds, emphasizing an inclusive electoral process.
This upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election will prioritize youth engagement, with over 12.5 lakh new, young voters. The Election Commission has vowed to ensure an inducement-free election, with all processes and results accessible via the ECINET digital platform. This initiative showcases Tamil Nadu's democratic legacy and commitment to electoral transparency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SIR in Tamil Nadu a model for country, great success: CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Chennai press conference.
Taking into account all factors, a decision will be taken on how many phases polls should be held in Tamil Nadu: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
EC's decision over 'phases for polls' will be known once election schedule is announced: CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Chennai.
Even after counting over, any candidate, on fee payment, can match EVM with VVPAT during next 7 days: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Amongst new initiatives, one major was 'postal ballots will be counted 2 rounds before EVM rounds,' says CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Chennai.