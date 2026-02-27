Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Election Reforms Set a New Benchmark

In a bold move, Tamil Nadu's recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been hailed as a national model by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He praised Tamil Nadu's democratic initiatives at a press conference, emphasizing their potential to better past elections, including those in Bihar.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu's electoral reforms, Kumar assured the state's residents of improved voting facilities, including 75,000 well-amenitized polling stations. Significant among the new measures is the plan for postal ballots to be counted ahead of other rounds, emphasizing an inclusive electoral process.

This upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election will prioritize youth engagement, with over 12.5 lakh new, young voters. The Election Commission has vowed to ensure an inducement-free election, with all processes and results accessible via the ECINET digital platform. This initiative showcases Tamil Nadu's democratic legacy and commitment to electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)