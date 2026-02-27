India, UK Step Up Security Ties at 6th Home Affairs Dialogue

India and the United Kingdom have agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism, organised crime and security challenges following the 6th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (Border Management) Dr. Rajendra Kumar, while the UK side was headed by Second Permanent Secretary at the Home Office, Mr. Simon Ridley. Senior officials from both governments also participated in the high-level discussions.

Counter-Terrorism and Extremism in Focus

During the dialogue, both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and identified new areas for proactive engagement, particularly in counter-terrorism and tackling organised criminal networks.

Discussions covered concerns related to Pro-Khalistani Extremists and the activities of anti-India groups operating in the UK. Indian officials raised issues relating to extremist elements and the need for coordinated action to curb activities that threaten bilateral relations and internal security.

Both sides also explored strengthened collaboration on:

Counter-terrorism intelligence sharing

Drug trafficking networks

Migration management

Criminal justice cooperation

Law enforcement coordination

Cyber security

Diplomatic Security Concerns Raised

India emphasised its concerns regarding breaches of security involving Indian dignitaries and diplomatic missions in the UK, underscoring the importance of ensuring safety and adherence to international diplomatic norms.

The issue has been a recurring point of discussion in recent bilateral engagements, reflecting India’s expectation of robust protective measures for its officials and premises abroad.

Strengthening Bilateral Security Architecture

Officials from both countries expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation while agreeing to maintain momentum through enhanced engagement and structured collaboration.

The dialogue forms part of a broader India-UK strategic partnership framework, where security cooperation has emerged as a key pillar alongside trade, defence and technology collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to sustain high-level exchanges and institutional mechanisms to address evolving security challenges.

As geopolitical and transnational threats grow more complex, both India and the UK signalled their intent to reinforce coordinated responses across counter-terrorism, organised crime and cyber domains.