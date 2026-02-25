Left Menu

Germany Enlists AI to Combat Organised Crime

Germany is set to modernize its security forces, including BKA and customs, to combat organised crime. AI will help tackle financial offences, money laundering, and drug trafficking, enhancing legal and technical capabilities while ensuring rapid asset confiscation from criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:55 IST
Germany Enlists AI to Combat Organised Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is poised to enhance its security measures, enlisting artificial intelligence to assist in the fight against organised crime. The initiative, announced by the ministries of finance, interior affairs, and justice, aims to tackle financial crimes, money laundering, and drug offences.

This comprehensive upgrade involves modernising the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) and customs by expanding their legal and technical capabilities, and increasing personnel. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasised targeting perpetrators financially, aiming for swift asset confiscation.

The plan includes joint data analysis centers and specialized investigation teams to effectively address these issues. With a significant percentage of organised crime linked to drug trafficking and money laundering, Germany intensifies its efforts against such threats to reinforce public trust in the rule of law.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India
2
Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

 India
3
NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

 India
4
FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026