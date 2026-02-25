Germany Enlists AI to Combat Organised Crime

Germany is poised to enhance its security measures, enlisting artificial intelligence to assist in the fight against organised crime. The initiative, announced by the ministries of finance, interior affairs, and justice, aims to tackle financial crimes, money laundering, and drug offences.

This comprehensive upgrade involves modernising the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) and customs by expanding their legal and technical capabilities, and increasing personnel. Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil emphasised targeting perpetrators financially, aiming for swift asset confiscation.

The plan includes joint data analysis centers and specialized investigation teams to effectively address these issues. With a significant percentage of organised crime linked to drug trafficking and money laundering, Germany intensifies its efforts against such threats to reinforce public trust in the rule of law.