India, Bhutan Review River, Hydropower Cooperation

India and Bhutan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation on trans-boundary rivers, flood management and hydropower development during a four-day visit to Thimphu by Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The Indian delegation, comprising officials from DoWR, RD & GR, the State Governments of Assam and West Bengal, and WAPCOS Ltd., visited Bhutan from 24–27 February 2026 to review bilateral mechanisms and ongoing hydropower collaboration.

Strengthening Flood Forecasting and Data Sharing

At the Secretary-level bilateral meeting held on 25 February, both sides reviewed existing cooperation frameworks in flood management and flood forecasting.

Discussions focused on:

Modernising hydro-meteorological observation networks in Bhutan

Improving real-time data sharing on trans-border rivers

Strengthening flood forecasting systems

Enhancing technical exchanges and capacity building

The two sides also addressed emerging risks linked to climate change, including glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and extreme weather events, which pose growing challenges in Himalayan river basins.

The visit underlined the importance of coordinated monitoring and early warning systems to safeguard downstream communities in both countries.

Courtesy Call and Strategic Engagement

Following the bilateral meeting, Secretary Kantha Rao paid a courtesy call on H.E. Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Bhutan’s Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, reinforcing the high-level political support for deepened water cooperation.

Review of Key Hydropower Projects

On 26 February, the Secretary visited the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project (under construction) and the recently commissioned Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, both being implemented in partnership with the Government of India.

He held review meetings with officials of PHPA-I and PHPA-II to assess project progress and operational status.

The Punatsangchhu projects are among the flagship initiatives in India-Bhutan hydropower collaboration, contributing to Bhutan’s economic growth and clean energy generation while strengthening regional energy security.

Site Visits to Hydrology and Water Facilities

The delegation also visited:

National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), Thimphu

NCHM flood monitoring station near Wangdue Phodrang Dzong

3.5 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Chamgang

These visits focused on strengthening institutional capacity in water monitoring, urban water supply and flood resilience.

Shared Commitment to Sustainable River Management

The visit aimed to enhance cooperation in water resources management, climate resilience and disaster preparedness in shared river basins.

Officials described the engagement as reaffirming the shared commitment of India and Bhutan to sustainable, mutually beneficial management of trans-boundary water resources.

Secretary Kantha Rao conveyed India’s continued support for expanding collaboration in river basin management, flood forecasting and hydropower development — key pillars of the longstanding India-Bhutan development partnership.