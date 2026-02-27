Katharine Braddick: Stepping Up as Deputy Governor at the Bank of England

The British government announced on Friday that Katharine Braddick will be the new deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England. She'll also head the central bank's Prudential Regulation Authority.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves praised Braddick as an accomplished leader adept in safeguarding the financial system while promoting growth, emphasizing her experience in both the city and regulatory contexts. Braddick will oversee the supervision of banks, insurers, and major investment firms as she steps into the role from July 1, taking over from Sam Woods for a five-year term.

This appointment reflects the government's expectation for strong resilience and ambitious growth in UK financial regulations, aligning with the Chancellor's directives in supporting investment and innovation. Braddick's professional history includes experience with Barclays and senior regulatory roles at the Treasury and UK Financial Services Authority.