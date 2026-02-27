Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Decide on School Fee Regulation Mandate

The Delhi High Court will decide whether to stay the Delhi government's directive for private schools to form 'school level fee regulation committees' by February 28. The mandate aims to prevent profiteering, ensuring regulated fees for the new academic session. Several school associations argue the directive is legally unsustainable.

  • India

The Delhi High Court is set to make a crucial decision on February 28 regarding the issue of the Delhi government's mandate requiring private schools to form 'school level fee regulation committees' (SLFRC) for the upcoming academic session starting in April.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, reserved the order after hearing arguments from school associations and the government. The school associations are challenging the legality of a February 1 notification which altered timelines under the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act for SLFRC formation.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju defended the notification, asserting that slight changes to timelines will help prevent commercialisation and ensure regulated fees, which benefits students. Schools argue they face an inability to collect fees under the new law should the order proceed. The court had previously extended the February 10 deadline for SLFRC formation to allow more time for school compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

