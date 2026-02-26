Delhi Schools Challenge New Fee Regulation Law
The Delhi Public School Society argues that forming a school-level fee regulation committee (SLFRC) is a significant task that cannot be completed within the 10-day timeline set by a recent Delhi government notification. The school challenges the urgency and feasibility of the order, emphasizing that student demographic data collection could not be rushed.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Public School Society has contested a Delhi government order requiring the creation of a school-level fee regulation committee (SLFRC) within 10 days. The Society claims this is a complex task that cannot be rushed, especially as it involves selecting parents and collecting demographic data.
Highlighting the volume of students involved—25,000 in Delhi alone—the DPS Society argues that the process is not as straightforward as executing it with a mere click of a button. Senior counsel Puneet Mittal pointed out that the law mandates a public draw and due notice, which are time-consuming.
The Delhi government maintains that the act is crucial for preventing excessive fees and expects its implementation to commence by 2026-27. The case will be revisited in court on February 27 amid concerns over timelines and practicalities.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Orders AIIMS to Evaluate Jaideep Sengar's Health for Jail Term Suspension
Delhi High Court's Landmark Decisions: Rights, Safety, and Personalities
Delhi High Court Weighs in on Alka Lamba's Protest Case
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Shocking Biker Death Case
Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Controversial Abetment Case