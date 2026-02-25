Ofgem Cuts Energy Bills for UK Households with New Price Cap

UK households can expect reduced energy bills starting in April, as stated by Ofgem, the energy regulator, which announced a 7% cut in its price cap. This is due to government measures aimed at easing costs.

This decision is part of a broader plan outlined in last year's budget to transfer some renewable energy costs to general taxation and cease the mandate for energy suppliers to finance insulation and heating system upgrades for low-income households. Tim Jarvis, Director General, Markets, at Ofgem, highlighted the role of policy cost changes announced in the budget as the primary driver of the reduction.

Though wholesale gas and power prices have decreased, increased network costs have offset some savings. These network costs rose by £66, linked to a £24 billion upgrade of the UK's energy transmission system. The price cap, covering about two-thirds of households, was introduced in 2019 to control standard tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)