MSDE Reviews Jan Shikshan Sansthan Rollout, Pushes Livelihood Reforms

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) convened a two-day Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Zonal Conference-cum-Stakeholder Consultation and Progress Review Workshop in Bhopal on 26–27 February 2026, bringing together 143 JSSs from across India to review performance and accelerate outcome-driven reforms.

Held at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, the workshop served as a national platform to assess physical and financial progress during the current financial year and evaluate implementation under initiatives including DAJGUA.

34 Lakh Beneficiaries Trained Since 2018

The Jan Shikshan Sansthan Scheme, a fully funded Central Sector Scheme, provides non-formal, community-based vocational training to non-literate, neo-literate and school dropout youth and adults, with a strong focus on women and disadvantaged communities.

Since FY 2018–19 till 31 December 2025:

Over 34 lakh beneficiaries have been trained

83% of beneficiaries are women

294 JSSs are operational nationwide

Training is offered in 51 NSQF-aligned job roles

Each JSS trains approximately 1,800 beneficiaries annually through 30–35 sub-centres per district, ensuring outreach to rural, tribal, border, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and aspirational districts.

Focus on Governance, Convergence and Outcomes

Addressing participants, MSDE Secretary Ms. Debashree Mukherjee said JSS exemplifies locally relevant and socially inclusive skilling.

“The strength of the Scheme lies in its community connect and its ability to reach the unreached. Going forward, our focus will be on strengthening convergence, enhancing employability outcomes and ensuring that every district leverages JSS as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth,” she said.

The conference brought together representatives from State Governments, TRIFED, NIESBUD, banking institutions, District Industries Centres, industry partners and other stakeholders to strengthen governance and measurable livelihood outcomes.

Digital Reform: Livelihood Cell Goes Live on SIDH

A key reform highlighted during the workshop was the operationalisation of a live, evidence-based Livelihood Cell module on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

The integration enables structured tracking of beneficiary outcomes, including:

Wage and self-employment

Micro-enterprise development

SHG linkages

Credit facilitation

Participation in job fairs and exhibitions

Documented income impact

The entire training lifecycle — enrolment, attendance, assessment and certification — is now integrated on SIDH, with Aadhaar-based e-KYC and biometric face authentication to enhance transparency and accountability.

Beneficiaries receive NCVET-recognised certificates, strengthening market recognition of acquired skills.

Strengthening Market Linkages and Credit Access

Technical sessions during the workshop focused on employability, entrepreneurship, packaging standards and market readiness.

Industry interactions included discussions with Amazon Saheli on improving product quality and e-commerce access. Sessions with NIESBUD emphasised employability skills, while consultations with banks and District Industries Centres explored pathways to improve credit linkages and enterprise support.

A multi-stakeholder panel discussion examined district-level convergence mechanisms, including tribal livelihood integration.

Senior officials from the Government of Madhya Pradesh also participated, underscoring the importance of Centre–State collaboration in grassroots skilling.

Exhibition Showcases Grassroots Innovation

An exhibition of JSS products was organised alongside the workshop, showcasing traditional crafts, local innovation and community-based enterprises — reinforcing the scheme’s emphasis on sustainable livelihoods and market integration.

Driving Inclusive Growth

The deliberations aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, positioning skilling as a pathway to dignity, self-reliance and social mobility.

Under the guidance of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for MSDE, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, the Ministry continues to deepen digital integration, expand community-based skilling models and strengthen convergence with complementary schemes.

Officials said the outcomes of the Bhopal workshop are expected to enhance implementation frameworks during FY 2025–26, strengthen livelihood tracking and further position JSS as a last-mile skilling model driving inclusive economic growth.