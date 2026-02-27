Left Menu

CGA Launches Bank Dashboard, Manual to Boost Accountability

The Government Bank Manual establishes a comprehensive and uniform framework for banks conducting government business.

Updated: 27-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:47 IST
Complementing the manual, the Government Bank Dashboard introduces real-time, data-driven monitoring of key banking functions related to government operations. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
In a major reform aimed at strengthening governance and efficiency in government banking operations, Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Ms. T.C.A. Kalyani on Thursday launched the Government Bank Dashboard and the Government Bank Manual in New Delhi.

The twin initiatives are designed to enhance transparency, standardisation and real-time oversight of banks handling government transactions.

Standardised Framework for Government Banking

It clearly defines:

  • Operational procedures

  • Reporting obligations

  • Reconciliation timelines

  • Compliance requirements

The objective is to reduce ambiguity, mitigate operational risks and reinforce accountability among all stakeholders involved in managing public funds.

Officials said the manual will serve as a reference guide to ensure consistent practices across banking institutions entrusted with government transactions.

Real-Time Monitoring Through Digital Dashboard

Complementing the manual, the Government Bank Dashboard introduces real-time, data-driven monitoring of key banking functions related to government operations.

The dashboard tracks critical performance indicators, including:

  • Remittance timelines

  • Scroll compliance

  • Reconciliation status

  • Transaction success rates

  • Adherence to service-level standards

The initiative marks a shift from reactive, post-facto correction mechanisms to proactive oversight and performance management.

Strengthening Safeguards for Public Funds

Speaking at the launch, CGA Ms. T.C.A. Kalyani said the reforms institutionalise uniform procedures and objective benchmarks, while reinforcing shared responsibility in safeguarding public finances.

She noted that the initiatives are part of a broader modernisation effort to strengthen financial governance within the government banking ecosystem.

The next phase of reforms will focus on:

  • Deeper digital integration

  • Enhanced cybersecurity safeguards

  • Advanced analytics capabilities

  • Institutional capacity building

Officials said these measures will further modernise government banking operations and improve risk management, efficiency and transparency in the handling of public funds.

