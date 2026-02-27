Annpurna Devi Inaugurates SPNIWCD Hostel, Reviews Child Services

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, on 26 February 2026 inaugurated the renovated hostel building at the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development (SPNIWCD), reaffirming the Government’s commitment to strengthening institutional support systems for women and children.

SPNIWCD is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Government of India.

Direct Interaction with Parents and Children

On the occasion, the Minister, along with Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur and MWCD Secretary, held an interactive session with parents whose children are availing services at the Institute’s Child Guidance Centre (CGC) and Adolescent Guidance Service Centre (AGSC).

The session aimed to gather feedback on service delivery and identify areas for improvement. The Minister personally interacted with children with physical disabilities receiving support at the Centres and encouraged their parents.

Parents described the interaction as meaningful, appreciating the opportunity to share concerns directly with policymakers. Many expressed satisfaction with the regularity and timeliness of counselling and assessment sessions, as well as gratitude for the professional guidance provided by the Institute.

Reduced Waiting Time for Assessments

Shri Valeti Premchand, Additional Secretary and Director of SPNIWCD, informed attendees that the Ministry’s recent interventions have significantly reduced the waiting period for child assessments.

What was earlier a six-month waiting period has now been streamlined to provide appointments at the convenience of parents, in many cases immediately.

He assured parents that their suggestions would be carefully considered and appropriate action taken where necessary.

Strengthening Child-Centric Services

In her address, Smt. Annpurna Devi highlighted recent initiatives taken by the Ministry to improve the functioning of child support centres and pledged continued efforts to enhance service quality.

She urged parents to actively invest time in their children’s development, describing children as the foundation of India’s future.

The Minister emphasised the importance of ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all children, particularly within the school system.

Faculty Development Programme Launched

The Minister also inaugurated a five-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Research Methodology, scheduled from 26 February to 2 March 2026.

The programme, organised in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), is designed to strengthen institutional research capacity and promote evidence-based policy engagement in the field of women and child development.

Addressing faculty members, Smt. Annpurna Devi encouraged continuous upskilling and knowledge enhancement to align academic training with contemporary research standards and policy needs.

Officials said the FDP will enhance SPNIWCD’s role as a premier national institution in advancing research and policy frameworks for women and child welfare.

The event underscored the Ministry’s twin focus on infrastructure strengthening and service quality enhancement, while reinforcing its broader commitment to inclusive child development and family support systems.