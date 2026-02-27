VP Radhakrishnan Urges IIMC Graduates to Uphold Truth in Digital Era

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Thursday addressed the 57th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi, urging graduating students to uphold truth, integrity and responsibility in an evolving digital media landscape.

Congratulating the students, the Vice-President noted that IIMC, founded nearly six decades ago, has produced generations of journalists and communication professionals who have served India’s democracy and public life with distinction.

IIMC’s New Phase as Deemed University

Referring to IIMC’s transition into a Deemed University in January 2024, Shri Radhakrishnan expressed confidence that the institute would continue its legacy as the country’s premier mass communication institution.

He appreciated the establishment of campus incubation centres aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in media and communication.

The Vice-President also laid the foundation stone for a new academic block and hostel at IIMC, stating that the facilities would strengthen digital labs, AI-based learning, data journalism and modern studios, enabling students to lead innovation rather than merely follow it.

Media in the Age of AI and AVGC

Highlighting the transformation of the media landscape, he said artificial intelligence, data analytics, immersive storytelling and social media platforms have fundamentally reshaped how stories are created and consumed.

He underscored the growing importance of the AVGC sector — Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics — and the broader creator economy. Referring to initiatives such as the National AVGC-XR Mission and Centres of Excellence, he said the Government is nurturing world-class talent in emerging communication domains.

He also invited interested students to explore internship and project opportunities with Sansad TV.

‘Write Truth Fearlessly’

Stressing the enduring power of journalism, the Vice-President said opinion makers play a critical role in shaping positive and truthful public discourse.

“Write truth fearlessly and you will make Viksit Bharat,” he told the graduating students.

He urged them not to be driven by ratings or shortcuts but by correctness, integrity and social responsibility. Recalling veteran journalist A.N. Sivaraman, former Editor of Dinamani, he said socially conscious journalism has the power to shape leaders and society.

Countering Misinformation

Addressing the challenges of the digital era, Shri Radhakrishnan warned that while social media has expanded avenues of expression, it has also amplified misinformation and polarization.

“Words have consequences, images shape perceptions, and narratives influence thought,” he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he observed that alongside safeguarding national interests on the ground, a parallel battle was being fought against misinformation and fabricated narratives circulating online.

He urged journalists to support national morale during security operations and act as agents of positive change.

Balanced Journalism for a Growing India

The Vice-President noted that as India’s economy expands, its digital ecosystem strengthens and global influence rises, communicators will play a defining role in bridging divides and fostering informed citizenship.

He appealed to media houses to highlight positive stories of economic development, innovation and national progress, stating that balanced journalism must illuminate achievements alongside challenges.

Addressing students of Advertising and Public Relations, he encouraged them to use creativity as a catalyst for transformation, guided by integrity and purpose.

Core Values Non-Negotiable

Concluding his address, Shri Radhakrishnan emphasised that while technology and platforms may evolve, the core values of journalism — accuracy, fairness and accountability — must remain non-negotiable.

“You take the truth in your heart and no one can beat you,” he said, expressing confidence that the graduates would contribute meaningfully toward building an informed, resilient and Viksit Bharat.

The ceremony was attended by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Railways and Electronics & IT and Chancellor of IIMC Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw; IIMC Vice Chancellor Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur; Chairman of IIMC Society Shri Raghavan Jagannathan; faculty members, officials and families of the graduating students.