Speaker Flags Concern After Witness Walks Out of Committee

Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza has expressed concern over what she described as “unfortunate developments” during proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee probing allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The concern follows an incident on Thursday in which a witness, Paul O’Sullivan, walked out while giving evidence before the committee.

Oversight Role Must Be Respected

In a statement, Parliament emphasised that committees are constitutionally mandated to conduct oversight, gather evidence and interrogate matters of public importance in a manner that upholds the dignity and authority of the institution.

“Witnesses appearing before committees are expected to cooperate fully with proceedings and to respect the authority of Parliament,” the statement read.

The Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, 2004, expressly prohibits any person from improperly interfering with or impeding Parliament or its committees in the exercise of their authority.

The Act also bars individuals from creating or participating in any disturbance while a committee is meeting.

Speaker Seeks Urgent Report

Speaker Didiza said she is concerned about the implications of the incident for Parliament’s ability to fulfil its constitutional obligation to exercise oversight and properly interrogate the serious allegations before the Ad Hoc Committee.

She has requested an urgent report from the committee’s Chairperson, Molapi Lekganyane, detailing the proceedings and the circumstances surrounding the witness’s departure.

Possible Action Under Powers and Privileges Act

Parliament said that once the report is received and considered, the Speaker will determine what action, if any, may be necessary under the Powers and Privileges Act and the Rules of the National Assembly.

The aim, the statement noted, is to safeguard the integrity of Parliament and ensure that its constitutional mandate is not undermined.

“Parliament remains committed to ensuring that its processes are conducted in accordance with the Constitution, the law, and its established Rules, and that oversight is exercised firmly, fairly and without fear or favour,” the statement added.