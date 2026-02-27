Left Menu

Gangster Chaos: The Shooting Drama on Golf Course Road

The Special Task Force of Haryana Police arrested three shooters linked to the Deepak Nandal gang for a firing incident at a businessman's office on Golf Course Road. The suspects were identified via CCTV and human intelligence. A case has been registered for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Haryana Police's Special Task Force has apprehended three shooters tied to the Deepak Nandal gang following a shooting incident at the office of a local businessman, officials confirmed.

According to sources, an unidentified gunman targeted the Golf Course Road office last week, acting on the orders of gangster Deepak Nandal. The notorious criminal even took to social media to claim responsibility for orchestrating the attack.

The Special Task Force successfully pinpointed the suspects by analyzing CCTV footage and leveraging human intelligence. The arrested individuals, Devender, Naveen, and Sandeep, were found in possession of two automatic pistols and multiple live cartridges. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities crack down on organized crime networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

