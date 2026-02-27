Gangster Chaos: The Shooting Drama on Golf Course Road

The Haryana Police's Special Task Force has apprehended three shooters tied to the Deepak Nandal gang following a shooting incident at the office of a local businessman, officials confirmed.

According to sources, an unidentified gunman targeted the Golf Course Road office last week, acting on the orders of gangster Deepak Nandal. The notorious criminal even took to social media to claim responsibility for orchestrating the attack.

The Special Task Force successfully pinpointed the suspects by analyzing CCTV footage and leveraging human intelligence. The arrested individuals, Devender, Naveen, and Sandeep, were found in possession of two automatic pistols and multiple live cartridges. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities crack down on organized crime networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)