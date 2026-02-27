French Ministry Advises Against Travel Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

In light of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the French foreign ministry has issued a strong warning to its nationals, advising against travel to Israel, Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

Citing security concerns stemming from Iran, the ministry urged those currently in the region to exercise vigilance and caution, avoiding demonstrations and identifying nearby shelters.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has outlined his rationale for potential military action against Iran in his recent State of the Union speech. While advocating for diplomacy, he emphasized that Tehran must not acquire nuclear weapons, hinting at possible repercussions for Israel, which has previously faced Iranian missile strikes.