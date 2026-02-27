Left Menu

French Ministry Advises Against Travel Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

The French foreign ministry has cautioned citizens against traveling to Israel, Jerusalem, and the West Bank due to security concerns related to Iran. The U.S. President has suggested a potential attack on Iran, stressing a diplomatic approach but warning against Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, which could provoke retaliation on Israel.

Updated: 27-02-2026 22:00 IST
In light of ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the French foreign ministry has issued a strong warning to its nationals, advising against travel to Israel, Jerusalem, and the West Bank.

Citing security concerns stemming from Iran, the ministry urged those currently in the region to exercise vigilance and caution, avoiding demonstrations and identifying nearby shelters.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has outlined his rationale for potential military action against Iran in his recent State of the Union speech. While advocating for diplomacy, he emphasized that Tehran must not acquire nuclear weapons, hinting at possible repercussions for Israel, which has previously faced Iranian missile strikes.

