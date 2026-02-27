Tensions Rise: Iranian Exiled Prince Clashes with Kurdish Dissidents
Recent days have seen a public rift between Iran's exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, and a coalition of Kurdish dissident groups. The dispute spotlights divisions within the Iranian opposition amid a heightened atmosphere of anti-government protests and potential conflict if nuclear negotiations with the US falter.
The exiled son of Iran's last monarch is embroiled in a conflict with Kurdish dissident groups, revealing tensions within the Iranian opposition. This discord surfaces even as Iran faces increased unrest and the risk of renewed hostilities if nuclear talks with the United States collapse.
On Sunday, a coalition of five Kurdish groups declared their intent to challenge the Islamic Republic, igniting a fiery exchange with Reza Pahlavi. While both parties show interest in toppling Iran's current regime, Pahlavi and the Kurds remain starkly at odds, particularly given the historical grievances rooted in his father's rule.
Pahlavi criticized the Kurdish alliance, accusing them of undermining Iranian unity. Conversely, the Kurds condemned Pahlavi's remarks as aggressive and rooted in a history of oppression. This ongoing schism hampers efforts to consolidate a unified opposition and casts doubt on Pahlavi's capacity to garner broader support within and beyond Iran.
