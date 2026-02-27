Italy's Urgent Call: Citizens in Iran Advised to Leave Amid Tensions

In a heightened advisory, Italy's foreign ministry has urged its citizens to leave Iran, citing unstable security conditions across the Middle East. The ministry also strongly discouraged travel to Iraq and Lebanon.

Italians in Israel have been advised to exercise maximum caution following similar warnings from other global governments, including Britain, which has temporarily withdrawn staff and closed its embassy in Iran.

Meanwhile, the United States is bolstering its military presence in the region, preparing for potential conflict as negotiations between Tehran and Washington continue to stall over Iran's nuclear program.