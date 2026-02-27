Italy's Urgent Call: Citizens in Iran Advised to Leave Amid Tensions
Italy's foreign ministry advises citizens to leave Iran due to unstable security and warns against travel to other Middle Eastern countries. Similar advisories have been issued by other nations including Britain. Tensions rise with the U.S. increasing military presence amid stalled nuclear talks with Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:27 IST
- Country:
- Italy
In a heightened advisory, Italy's foreign ministry has urged its citizens to leave Iran, citing unstable security conditions across the Middle East. The ministry also strongly discouraged travel to Iraq and Lebanon.
Italians in Israel have been advised to exercise maximum caution following similar warnings from other global governments, including Britain, which has temporarily withdrawn staff and closed its embassy in Iran.
Meanwhile, the United States is bolstering its military presence in the region, preparing for potential conflict as negotiations between Tehran and Washington continue to stall over Iran's nuclear program.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Iran
- Middle East
- tourism
- security
- embassy
- tensions
- nuclear
- United States
- Britain
ALSO READ
Tensions with Tehran: Trump Seeks Diplomatic Solutions
Tensions Rise: Iranian Exiled Prince Clashes with Kurdish Dissidents
Bill Clinton Testifies on Epstein Ties Amid Partisan Tensions
Rising Tensions: U.S. Military Buildup at Saudi Base Amid Iran Talks
Poland Urges Citizens to Exit Middle East Amid Rising Tensions