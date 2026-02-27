Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against Elephant Attack

The Kerala High Court has sharply criticized the state government for failing to ensure adequate security for tribal residents in the Aralam farm area of Kannur district, following the tragic death of a man in an elephant attack.

A bench consisting of justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Jobin Sebastian termed the current security measures as "woefully inadequate." The court expressed concern over administrative lapses and emphasized the importance of protecting the tribal community, especially those living in government-monitored zones.

The court reprimanded the state administration for its perceived failure to uphold the constitutional guarantee of life and personal liberty, warning that every life lost to human-animal conflict represents an administrative failure for which accountability is necessary.

