Uncovering the Mass Graves of Uvira: The Aftermath of M23's Occupation

In Uvira, Democratic Republic of Congo, two mass graves holding at least 172 bodies were discovered following the withdrawal of the AFC/M23 rebel group. The Congolese army and allied militias allegedly committed abuses as they re-entered. Human Rights Watch reported summary executions by M23 during its occupation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Uvira, a grim discovery was made with the unearthing of two mass graves containing at least 172 bodies. This comes after the withdrawal of the AFC/M23 rebel group from the city.

The graves were found in the Kilomoni and Kavimvira neighborhoods, reportedly containing 31 and 141 bodies, respectively. Local authorities and a government official have confirmed the findings, although the cause of death remains unknown.

The discovery follows reports from Human Rights Watch in December alleging that M23 fighters conducted summary executions in the area. Meanwhile, fighting persists in eastern Congo, with multiple international actors attempting mediation.

