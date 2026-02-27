Uncovering the Mass Graves of Uvira: The Aftermath of M23's Occupation

In the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Uvira, a grim discovery was made with the unearthing of two mass graves containing at least 172 bodies. This comes after the withdrawal of the AFC/M23 rebel group from the city.

The graves were found in the Kilomoni and Kavimvira neighborhoods, reportedly containing 31 and 141 bodies, respectively. Local authorities and a government official have confirmed the findings, although the cause of death remains unknown.

The discovery follows reports from Human Rights Watch in December alleging that M23 fighters conducted summary executions in the area. Meanwhile, fighting persists in eastern Congo, with multiple international actors attempting mediation.

