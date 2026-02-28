Left Menu

US Embassy Worker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Abroad

A Maryland man, Fode Sitafa Mara, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two girls while working at the US Embassy in Burkina Faso. Convicted of multiple charges, including aggravated sexual abuse, Mara plans to appeal. The case highlights the US's efforts against child exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baltimore | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:02 IST
US Embassy Worker Sentenced for Heinous Crimes Abroad
man
  • Country:
  • United States

A Maryland resident who worked at the US Embassy in Burkina Faso has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two girls, according to federal prosecutors. Fode Sitafa Mara, aged 41, faced a federal jury conviction last year, which included four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor, alongside charges of attempted coercion, enticement of a minor, and attempted obstruction of justice.

Defense lawyer Robert C. Bonsib stated that Mara has maintained his innocence throughout the trial and plans for an appeal. As a US citizen, Mara was employed at the embassy in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. During the trial, evidence surfaced showing Mara had raped two teenage girls in 2022 and 2023 at his residence provided by the embassy.

The US attorney's office highlighted that Mara exploited the girls' impoverished situation and their mother's critical illness to coerce them. He supplied them with phones for communication while his wife was away. Under Project Safe Childhood, a US initiative against child sexual exploitation, the case proceeded because the residence was designated for diplomatic use.

TRENDING

1
Panama's Port Power Play: CK Hutchison Faces Unrest Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Panama's Port Power Play: CK Hutchison Faces Unrest Amid U.S.-China Tensions

 Global
2
Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein Ties During Closed-Door Testimony

 Global
3
Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

Deadly Encounter: Notorious Criminal Falls in Agra

 India
4
Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

Brothers Sentenced for Murder: Justice Served in Gyanmati Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026